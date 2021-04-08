Ajax fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Roma in the first-leg of their Europa League quarter-final. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Ajax players.
Kjell Scherpen 4.5/10: With Stekelenburg out, Scherpen started and he made a good save in the first half. However, his huge error allowed Roma to equalise. You cannot make errors like that at this level.
Devyne Rensch 6/10: A very talented right-back who looked good on the ball throughout the game. However, defensively he had some trouble with the Roma attackers and he had to take a yellow card which rules him out of the second-leg.
Nicolas Tagliafico 7/10: Made an excellent clearance in the first half under big pressure from Dzeko. He was solid throughout and almost scored in the second-half.
Jurrien Timber 7/10: A strong performance from the 19-year-old who was solid at the back and also made good use of the ball. Dribbled forward when he could.
Lisandro Martinez 8/10: Another strong performance from the centre-back, who made a good impression at the back and on the ball. He made the most touches for Ajax and was always available.
Edson Alvarez 5/10: Did his job to an extent. He was there to provide some support to the defence and he made five interceptions. However, he couldn’t get involved on the ball and he played a role in the winning goal for Roma.
Davy Klaassen 6.5/10: Scored a very clever goal to put Ajax ahead but that was his only shot on goal and he struggled to get involved in the play at times.
Ryan Gravenberch 6/10: Can look impressive with his dribbling ability and strength on the ball but he needs to do more in possession. Not one of his finest performances this season.
David Neres 4/10: A poor game from the Brazilian who struggled to offer anything on the wing and he was deservedly substituted just after Roma equalised. No shots, no chances created and only one dribble completed.
Antony 6/10: Got three big chances and was denied every time by Perez in the Roma goal. Created three chances too, including an excellent ball for Tadic in the first-half. A spark on the right but some of his crosses are poor and he needs to be more clinical in the big games.
Dusan Tadic 6/10: Very unselfish to give the ball to Klaassen for the opening goal which he deserves praise for. However, Tadic can take some blame for the defeat with his awful penalty in the second half kept out. He was lively but not his best game in Europe for Ajax.
Substitutes
Brian Brobbey 6.5/10: Came on for Neres and instantly added something to the Ajax attack. His hold-up play was great and he helped create chances. However, he also got played through on goal and should have scored but was denied. With Neres not performing, Ten Hag may decide to start with Brobbey next week.
Sean Klaiber N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Oussama Idrissi N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review