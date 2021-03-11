AZ Alkmaar ease to win over FC... AZ Alkmaar have increased the pressure on second-placed PSV Eindhoven ...

ADO closer to relegation after... ADO Den Haag's relegation moved a step closer after they ...

Willem II maintain good form w... Willem II are now a point from safety after a ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Overmars left devastated by Br... Ajax director Marc Overmars is very upset that Brian Brobbey ...

RB Leipzig confirms Brobbey si... RB Leipzig have confirmed that Ajax striker Brian Brobbey will ...

Drommel has a personal agreeme... According to Voetbal International, FC Twente goalkeeper Joel Drommel has ...