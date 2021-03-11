Ajax eased to a 3-0 victory over Young Boys on Thursday and are well on their way to the Europa League Quarter-finals. Michael Bell provides his ratings for the Ajax stars.
- Follow Michael on Twitter
Maarten Stekelenburg 6/10: Stekelenburg had the easiest of nights with the goalkeeper not making one save the whole game. He gathered several crosses but Stekelenburg was barely involved and that is a great thing for Ajax.
Devyne Rensch 6.5/10: Kept Miralem Sulejmani quiet throughout the first-half and the former Ajax winger was taken off. Didn’t have much of the ball in his 66 minutes on the pitch but did his job well. Could have contributed more to the attack at times.
Lisandro Martinez 7/10: Martinez has been excellent since winning his place back in the Ajax side and he was dominant on Thursday. Made one especially eye-catching tackle in the second-half. Also completed 91% of his passes in an impressive display.
Jurrien Timber 7/10: What a revelation Timber has been since breaking into the Ajax XI. Completely untroubled by the Young Boys attack throughout and formed an excellent partnership with Martinez that restricted the Swiss side to one effort on goal.
Nicolas Tagliafico 6.5/10: An excellent through ball early on was the highlight of the game for Tagliafico, who was solid throughout. A few crosses in the second-half didn’t find their targets.
Ryan Gravenberch 7.5/10: Was everywhere for Ajax throughout the game. Always on the ball and looking to move his side forward. Came close to scoring with an effort which was well saved. Fully dominated his midfield duels.
Davy Klaassen 7/10: Got the opening goal with a typical Klaassen goal from inside the box. Put in a lot of running throughout. His goal eased the pressure and led to the 3-0 win.
Edson Alvarez 7.5/10: The vacuum in the Ajax midfield, sweeping up all loose balls and making key interceptions. Won four aerial challenges, and completed three dribbles. Has become a key man for Ajax recently.
David Neres 7/10: Put a strike into the side netting in the first-half and was a constant threat to the Young Boys defence before going off with ten minutes to go. Provided four key passes.
Antony 6/10: Caused danger in the first-half but really should have scored when Tadic set him up at point blank range. Also put a header wide and a strike past the post in the second-half. Not his night.
Dusan Tadic 7.5/10: Ajax’s captain once again impressive in the striker role, creating chances and he got his goal in the second-half. Also had a lob cleared off the line. Vital to this Ajax side.
Substitutes:
Oussama Idrissi 6/10: Got 25 minutes to impress and he tried to have an impact with a few cross field balls. Plenty more to come from the winger.
Perr Schuurs 6/10: Did what he had to do when he came on for Rensch. Helped keep it tight at the back and restrict Young Boys.
Brian Brobbey 7/10: Came on with ten minutes left and caused constant danger. Hit the post and then scored the third goal late on. Showing exactly why Ajax needs to keep him at the club.