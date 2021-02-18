Ajax booked a dramatic 2-1 victory over Lille in the first-leg of their Europa League clash. Here are our player ratings.
- By Michael Bell
Maarten Stekelenburg 6/10: The goalkeeper had a quiet evening in France. Barely had a shot to save and could do nothing about the goal.
Devyne Rensch 7/10: Making his European debut, the 18-year-old had a very solid game at the back. Getting better and better with each performance.
Nicolas Tagliafico 5.5/10: The man that almost cost Ajax the game with a poor backpass that resulted in the opening goal. Did then win the penalty at the other end.
Jurrien Timber 7.5/10: Seems to have ousted Perr Schuurs from the line-up and showed why with a very strong performance at the back.
Lisandro Martinez 7.5/10: Also had a great game in the centre of defence for Ajax. Solid defensively and helped out Ajax in possession too. Had 128 touches and completed 95.7% of his passes.
Edson Alvarez 6.5/10: Had to be cautious after an early yellow card but grew into the game and played well. Helped win the midfield battle.
Daley Blind 7.5/10: Ten Hag said recently that Blind does not belong in midfield but he proved him wrong in this game. Ajax’s controller had most of the ball and kept it well throughout.
Davy Klaassen 6.5/10: Struggled to get involved in the game at times but popped up at the end with an excellent pass for Brobbey for the winner. His lack of pace can be an issue at times.
Antony 6.5/10: Had Ajax’s best chance in the first half but saw it well saved. Drifted in the second half but remained a threat.
David Neres 5.5/10: Not his best game in an Ajax shirt. He hit the bar from close range in the second half with his only noteworthy contribution.
Dusan Tadic 7/10: Playing through the middle with Haller out, Tadic played well and linked up play nicely. Got his goal with the penalty.
Substitutes
Brian Brobbey 7/10: Came on in the 74th minute and had the perfect impact by netting the winning goal.
Oussama Idrissi N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Perr Schuurs N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review