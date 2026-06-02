Ajax has confirmed the appointment of Michel as their new head coach.
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Ajax have been on the lookout for a permanent new head coach ever since John Heitinga left last season. He was succeeded by Fred Grim and Oscar Garcia on a temporary basis while they made a decision.
Jordi Cruyff has now been able to appoint his man with a deal agreed to appoint Michel on a contract until the summer of 2028.
Michel was most recently head coach of Girona, but he left at the end of the season following their relegation from La Liga. He had guided them to the Champions League after finishing third in 2024.
Ajax had a disappointing season but qualified for the Conference League and they will hope Michel can help guide them closer to challenging PSV Eindhoven.