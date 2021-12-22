Ajax ended 2021 with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard.
Fortuna Sittard made a lively start in Amsterdam with Mats Seuntjens firing just wide, but in the 14th minute, the hosts had the lead. Daley Blind’s initial effort was kept out but he netted at the second attempt.
Eight minutes later, Ajax doubled their lead with Antony finding the bottom corner from outside the box.
Ajax completely dominated but had to wait until the 82nd minute to add a third as Devyne Rensch calmly placed the ball past Yanick van Osch. The right-back was clearly emotional after the goal.
Substitute Kenneth Taylor earned a penalty in the 90th minute which was netted by Sebastien Haller. The striker then quickly netted a second to make it 5-0 at the end.
Ajax goes top of the table again but PSV Eindhoven plays on Thursday while Fortuna Sittard is 16th.