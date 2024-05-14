According to De Telegraaf, Ajax have reached a personal agreement with Francesco Farioli to become their new head coach.
Ajax were heavily linked with Graham Potter but talks with the Englishman broke down while a return for Erik ten Hag is impossible.
OGC Nice head coach Francesco Farioli is now the top candidate and his agent Meïssa N’Diaye has confirmed to De Telegraaf that a personal agreement has been reached on a contract until 2027.
Ajax still need to reach an agreement with OGC Nice, but that shouldn’t be too difficult according to the report.
The Italian has a contract with OGC Nice until 2025 and has guided the club to fifth in Ligue 1 at the moment.