According to The Athletic, Ajax have reached an agreement with Middlesbrough to sign striker Chuba Akpom.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax have agreed to pay €12 million plus €2 million in add-ons to sign the 27-year-old, who will undergo a medical on Monday before signing a five-year deal.
Akpom finished as the top scorer in the Championship last season with 28 goals and he has previously worked with Ajax director Sven Mislintat while both at Arsenal.
Ajax have managed to fend off interest from RC Lens to sign the forward, who will compete with Brian Brobbey for the starting spot.