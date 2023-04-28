According to De Telegraaf reporter Mike Verweij, Ajax rejected a bid for Calvin Bassey in January.
Bassey made the move to Ajax from Rangers last summer for a fee of €23 million but he has not yet convinced and has spent a lot of time recently on the bench.
Speaking on the Kick-off podcast, Verweij said that Bassey could have left Amsterdam in January, “To my amazement, I heard yesterday that a bid of 23 million euros has been received for Calvin Bassey. From the Premier League.
“Some people within Ajax thought that he could one day be sold for forty million euros.”
The Premier League club has not been named.