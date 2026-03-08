Oscar Garcia is the new head coach of Ajax, replacing Fred Grim.
After John Heitinga was fired in November, Grim stepped in on a temporary basis until the end of the season.
However, after the 3-1 loss to Groningen on Saturday, Ajax have intervened and Grim is being moved back to his role with the academy. He will be replaced by Oscar Garcia, who was head coach of Jong Ajax.
Garcia will step in until the end of the season with Paul Nuijten taking charge of Jong Ajax.
Ajax has only won one of their last seven games and are locked in a tight battle with NEC Nijmegen, AZ Alkmaar and FC Twente for third spot.