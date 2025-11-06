Ajax has announced the immediate dismissal of head coach John Heitinga along with assistant manager Marcel Keizer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
On Wednesday evening, Ajax were soundly beaten 3-0 at home by Galatasaray which leaves them firmly bottom of the Champions League with zero points from four matches.
That appears to have set the alarm bells ringing in Amsterdam and Heitinga has now been sacked as head coach. Fred Grim, who was only recently appointed as an assistant, will temporarily take charge until a successor is found.
Heitinga was appointed head coach in the summer following the departure of Francesco Farioli but after only a few months he is already out of a job. In the league, Ajax are fourth having drawn five and lost one of their opening eleven games.
Attention will now turn to a replacement with Erik ten Hag’s name already being put forward in some Dutch media outlets such as AD.
Technical director Alex Kroes has also offered his resignation to the board, who want him to remain in place for now.