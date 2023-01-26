Alfred Schreuder has been sacked as head coach of Ajax.
The pressure has been on the head coach for weeks now with Ajax last winning in the Eredivisie back in October. On Thursday, Ajax were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Volendam, with the home crowd screaming for Schreuder to be fired.
The result meant that Ajax had failed to win in seven straight league games and they are fifth in the Eredivisie, seven points off Feyenoord.
That proved to be the final straw and straight after the game, Ajax confirmed that Schreuder had been sacked.
Schreuder replaced Erik ten Hag in the summer after he departed for Manchester United and he made a strong start. However, after exiting the Champions League and the poor showing in the league, the Ajax board had no choice.
General manager Edwin van der Sar said on the club’s website, “It is a painful decision, but also a necessary one. After a good start to the season, we lost a lot of points unnecessarily. The game was also inconsistent. Due to the World Cup there was an early and long winter break. Alfred was given the time and kept our confidence to change and improve things.
“In recent weeks it became increasingly clear that he could not turn the tide, while we believe that despite the many transfers he had a strong and championship-worthy selection at his disposal. We have also lost a lot of points in recent weeks and unfortunately, we did not see any progress.”
Assistant Matthias Kaltenbach has also been sacked.
I feel sorry for him. Ajax sold there best players and there replacements are awful. The only just new keeper that was not in retirement to replace there previous keeper.