Ajax are officially Eredivisie champions after a comfortable 4-0 victory over Emmen.
Ajax just needed a point to make it official against Emmen in the Johan Cruijff ArenA, that was empty. However, fans did gather outside in anticipation of the title being sealed.
After ten minutes, Ajax, who had already gone close through Dusan Tadic, made it 1-0 through a Jurrien Timber strike that sneaked into the net. It was the defender’s first goal in the Eredivisie.
That proved to be the only goal of the first half with Emmen resisting well, while they also had chances to equalise, but Maarten Stekelenburg was not passed by Luka Adzic.
Eventually, Ajax doubled their lead on the hour mark with Sebastien Haller netting after being set up by Davy Klaassen. It was quickly 3-0 as Dusan Tadic put in an excellent cross for Devyne Rensch to head in a third.
In the 74th minute, Tadic crossed for Klaassen headed in a fourth and Ajax then comfortably saw out the rest of the game to seal the league championship.
Ajax seal their 35th Eredivisie title with three games remaining, while Emmen remains 16th in the table.