Ajax defeated Villarreal 2-1 in Spain to keep their slim hopes of progressing in the Champions League alive.
With only one win in the competition so far, Ajax knew anything but a win in Spain would end their hopes of reaching the playoffs.
In the first half, Villarreal were the better side and only several saves from Ajax goalkeeper Víteszlav Jaros kept the hosts out.
The second half was much more entertaining but it started poorly for Ajax as a long ball wasn’t dealt with by Aaron Bouwman and Tani Oluwaseyi lashed Villarreal in front.
Just after an hour, Ajax levelled out of nowhere as Oscar Gloukh’s free kick deflected into the top corner.
Villarreal then had chances to restore their lead but Ajax survived and in injury time they stunned the Spaniards. Substitute Oliver Edvardsen swept the ball into the bottom corner.
Ajax now need to beat Olympiacos in their final group game and hope that results elsewhere go their way to reach the playoffs.