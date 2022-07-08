Ajax has confirmed the signing of Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year deal.
Ajax will pay the Premier League side €31.25 million, making Bergwijn their most expensive purchase ever. The previous record was the €22.5 million paid to West Ham United for Sebastien Haller.
Bergwijn was born in Amsterdam and was part of the club’s academy but he then left for PSV Eindhoven at a young age. He went on to make 112 Eredivisie appearances for PSV before departing for England.
The 24-year-old was left frustrated by a lack of playing time in London with Bergwijn only making 60 appearances in the Premier League over a two-and-a-half-year period.
Now Bergwijn returns to the Eredivisie and becomes the first major summer signing for Ajax. He will be looking to hit the ground running and cement his place in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.