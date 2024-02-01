Ajax has confirmed the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Julian Rijkhoff.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ajax have been hoping to bring the striker back to the club all month and an agreement was finally reached in the final days of the window.
Ajax have agreed to pay Borussia Dortmund around €1.5 million for the striker, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2027 with the option of another year.
Rijkhoff left Ajax in 2021 for Dortmund but never made his official first-team debut despite scoring 52 times in 57 appearances for the U19s. The Netherlands U19 international will play his matches with Jong Ajax but can train with the first team.