In their rearranged tie, Ajax defeated Groningen 2-0 in an empty Johan Cruijff ArenA.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The tie was due to be played on Sunday evening but after fireworks were set off in the stadium by home fans, it was abandoned.
The game resumed with six minutes on the clock and almost immediately Groninge got two chances but neither Thom van Bergen or Brynjolfur Willumsson could net. Ajax goalkeeper Viteszlav Jaros then made an excellent save to deny Van Bergen.
Groningen were the better side but the opening goal came at the other end with Mika Godts capitalising on an error from Etienne Vaessen to put Ajax ahead.
The visitors continued to create chances but Ajax eventually netted their second goal in the second half. A corner was slotted in by Aaron Bouwman for the youngster’s first Ajax goal.
Groningen’s resistance was broken and Ajax comfortably saw out the rest of the game. Ajax is in fifth and Groningen is in 8th.