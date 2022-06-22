According to De Telegraaf, Ajax are determined to keep Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Jurrien Timber and only huge offers will convince the club to sell.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Manchester United have been linked with raiding Ajax for Antony, Timber and Martinez, with the latter also the subject of a bid from Arsenal. However, Ajax do not plan to let the trio leave without a fight.
According to Ajax reporter Mike Verweij, the Amsterdam club have set huge asking prices to scare of any potential suitors. He told De Telegraaf that Antony would be allowed to leave with an offer of between seventy and eighty million euros, while Timber and Martínez should yield at least between fifty and sixty million euros.
However, Edson Alvarez is allowed to depart the club and Ajax would accept around €30 million to sell the midfielder.
Ajax have already lost Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, and Ryan Gravenberch this summer, while Sebastien Haller is on his way to Borussia Dortmund.