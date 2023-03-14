Ajax are planning a move for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders in the summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax is looking for potential replacements for Edson Alvarez, who is expected to leave Amsterdam in the summer.
According to De Telegraaf, Ajax have contacted the management of Reijnders to sound out if he would be open to a move from AZ Alkmaar. Ajax signed Owen Wijndal from AZ last summer and has raided the club in the past for the likes of Nick Viergever, Nemanja Gudelj, Mounir El Hamdaoui, and Niklas Moisander.
Reijnders is a key player in Alkmaar and has a contract until 2027 meaning that Ajax will have to pay a premium to entice the 24-year-old to the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
The midfielder has made 40 appearances for AZ this season, contributing six goals and eight assists.