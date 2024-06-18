According to De Telegraaf, Ajax are hoping to sign Pablo Rosario from OGC Nice but their first offer to the midfielder has been rejected.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The former PSV Eindhoven midfielder is coming into the final year of his contract with OGC Nice and it is likely that he will depart the club.
According to De Telegraaf, Ajax have already attempted to agree personal terms with Rosario but their first contract offer has been rejected. A counter proposal is set to be made.
Rosario played under new Ajax head coach Francesco Farioli while at OGC Nice and could follow him to Amsterdam. The 27-year-old has made 113 appearances for OGC Nice.