Ajax has agreed a deal to sign FC Copenhagen attacker Mohamed Daramy.
Ajax has made no secret of the fact that they want to sign a dynamic forward this summer and they have recently been linked with Steven Bergwijn.
However, Ajax has now announced that a deal has been agreed with Copenhagen for 19-year-old Mohamed Daramy, who will cost €12 million. That fee could raise to €13 million with bonuses.
Ajax will now have to agree on personal terms with Daramy, who has made 92 appearances for Copenhagen, scoring 17 goals and adding 10 assists. The youngster is a Denmark U21 international.