According to Fean Online, Ajax are set to sign 15-year-old Heerenveen striker Yoram Boerhout.
Ajax recently lost 16-year-old striker Julian Rijkhoff, who decided to leave Amsterdam for Borussia Dortmund.
FeanOnline is reporting that Ajax are set to bring in Heerenveen talent Yoram Boerhout, who has previously rejected approaches from Amsterdam.
Ajax will announce the deal next week with the club only having to pay a training fee for the youngster.
Boerhout has already made his debut for Heerenveen’s U21 side, scoring once in four appearances.