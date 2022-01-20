According to various outlets, Ajax is in talks with Juventus over the signing of midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren.
The midfielder is working on his fitness back in the Netherlands after cutting short a loan deal with Sampdoria earlier in the season.
According to Voetbal International, Ajax are in talks with Juventus about signing the midfielder on loan with the option to make it permanent.
Ihattaren started his career with PSV Eindhoven and made 74 appearances for the club before leaving last summer. He has also been linked with Utrecht but it appears his future lies in Amsterdam.