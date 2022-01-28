Utrecht defender joins Bologna... Bologna have confirmed the signing of Utrecht defender Denso Kasius, ...

Linthorst returns to the Nethe... Go Ahead Eagles has confirmed the signing of midfielder Evert ...

Ajax confirms Ihattaren signin... Ajax has signed Mohamed Ihattaren on loan from Juventus for ...

De Wijs leaves QPR for Germany... Jordy de Wijs has departed QPR to sign for Fortuna ...

Feyenoord hoping to strike a d... According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are looking to sign Philippe ...

Everton join the race to sign ... According to De Telegraaf, Everton are looking to sign Donny ...

Burgzorg leaves Heracles for M... Delano Burgzorg has left Heracles Almelo to sign for Bundesliga ...