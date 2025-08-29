It was one in and one out at Ajax on Friday evening as a midfielder arrived on loan from Liverpool while a centre-back left on loan to NEC Nijmegen.

Ajax have confirmed the arrival of young Liverpool midfielder James McConnell on loan for the season.

The defensive midfielder has made 13 first team appearances for Liverpool, including a clash against PSV in the Champions League.

The 20-year-old Englishman bolsters a position that John Heitinga was keen to improve. Edson Alvarez was targeted but he went elsewhere.

Also on Friday, Ajax allowed centre-back Ahmetcan Kaplan to join NEC Nijmegen on loan for the campaign. The defender has failed to nail down a spot in the Ajax eleven and has been allowed to gain regular Eredivisie minutes with NEC.




