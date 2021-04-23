Ajax have confirmed the signing of Vitesse Arnhem goalkeeper Remko Pasveer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vitesse Arnhem confirmed that the 37-year-old would be leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.
A day later, Ajax have confirmed that Pasveer will join the club in the summer on a contract until 2023.
Pasveer told the club’s website, “That does give a special feeling. Ajax is a club with a great history and a very strong selection. To be part of that is a nice reward after all these years of hard work.”
With the signing of Pasveer, Ajax are preparing for the departure of Andre Onana, who has refused to sign a new deal. It is expected that the Cameroonian will leave Amsterdam in the summer despite his suspension.
Pasveer, Maarten Stekelenburg and Kjell Scherpen will battle for the starting spot in Amsterdam next season.