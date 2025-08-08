Ajax have announced the signing of centre-back Ko Itakura from Borussia Monchengladbach.
The 28-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the option of a fifth in Amsterdam after Ajax agreed to pay a fee of €10.5 million which can rise through bonuses.
Itakura was a needed signing at the back for Ajax following the departure of Jorrel Hato to Chelsea this summer.
The centre-back previously played in the Eredivisie on loan at Groningen from Manchester City. He has been with Borussia Monchengladbach since 2022 and made over 80 appearances for the club.