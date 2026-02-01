Ajax has confirmed the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko on a deal until the end of the season.
The Ukranian international was on loan with Nottingham Forest but Ajax has worked out a deal that has seen that deal ended so Zinchenko can head to Amsterdam.
The versatile midfielder, who can also play in defence, has signed a contract until the end of the season.
It is a return to the Eredivisie for Zinchenko, who played on loan at PSV Eindhoven during the 2016/17 season.
It is set to be a busy few days for Ajax, who plan to sign more players before the transfer window closes.