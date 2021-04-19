Ajax have released a statement speaking out against the creation of the Super League.
On Sunday evening, the Super League was announced with 12 major European clubs including Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus breaking away to create a competition of their own.
The move has been widely condemned by many, with UEFA and FIFA threatening the clubs with sanctions including the banning of players from representing their national teams.
Ajax have now released a statement through Edwin van der Sar, condemning the competition and showing support for UEFA and the new format of the European competitions announced by them on Monday.
Van der Sar wrote, “Ajax is completely taken aback and disappointed by the announcement of a possible Super League. We support the new set-up proposed by UEFA, as confirmed on Monday.
“Through my work for the ECA, I have been involved for a number of years in discussions about a new format for the UEFA club competitions. In the past, Ajax has fought together with the ECV and the KNVB for a number of changes, for example, to make participation in the UEFA Champions League more accessible for the clubs.
“We thought we had found the solution with the so-called Swiss model, with more international competitions for more clubs. We are very disappointed in the sudden and late turnaround that fellow directors of some top international clubs have made this weekend, with the result that a very uncertain period threatens the horizon of European football.”
I am ‘out of my league’ on this as only a football fan but on the surface it seems that the “Big clubs” with big bills and big salaried players are introducing it so they can hopefully make bigger profits. I believe this would backfire, and personally would absolutely be willing to turn my back, as a fan on the clubs that join it. Just what is needed one more league,- NOT!