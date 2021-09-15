Ajax’s youngster’s started their UEFA Youth League campaign with a 1-1 draw in Portugal against Sporting CP.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The hosts started the game brightly and they had the lead in the 10th minute when Matheus Fernandes saw his strike find the net after an error from goalkeeper Charlie Setford.
Ajax was second best but early in the second half, Jeppe Kjær found the equaliser with a strike that took two deflections before settling in the net.
In the 71st minute, Sporting got a penalty after a foul by Olivier Aertssen but Paulo Agostinho could only fire off target, and Ajax survived.
Amourricho van Axel Dongen thought he had netted the winner for Ajax before the end but his goal was ruled just offside.
Ajax begins with a draw in the youth Champions League and have ties against Besiktas and Borussia Dortmund next. The group’s other game finished 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund. Julian Rijkhoff scored one of the goals.