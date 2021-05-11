Ajax director of football Marc Overmars and head scout Henk Veldmate were in Denmark on Monday as they step up their pursuit of Kamaldeen Sulemana.
One of the positions Ajax are looking to strengthen this summer is up front, and FC Nordsjaelland talent Kamaldeen Sulemana is the number one target for the Amsterdam club.
Overmars was in the stands on Monday to watch the 19-year-old score for his side in the 2-2 draw with Copenhagen. The Ajax director was also present at the club’s training ground as he steps up talks for the Ghanaian.
Ajax are not the only side in the running with De Telegraaf reporting that Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen, and Club Brugge also circling the youngster.
Ajax have past with Nordsjaelland having signed Mohammed Kudus from the club last summer, and they hope to use their relationship with the Danish side to nab Sulemana. He would reportedly cost €12-14 million.