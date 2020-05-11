According to Voetbal International, Ajax are struggling to tie down young midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to a new deal.
The midfielder, who turns 18 this week, only has a contract until 2021, but talks are continuing over a new bumper deal.
Ajax wants to ensure Gravenberch remains in Amsterdam for years to come, but there has so far been no agreement. It is now increasingly not certain that Gravenberch will be with Ajax next season.
Several of Europe’s biggest clubs are circling Gravenberch and if an agreement cannot be reached, Ajax will be forced to sell the young star this summer to prevent him leaving on a free.
Gravenberch made nine first team appearances before the season was ended. He will be a regular on a full time basis next season if he remains.
Talks between the two parties will continue in the coming weeks.