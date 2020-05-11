Willem II lose talented youngs... Willem II have confirmed that two of their academy stars ...

Dest’s agent: No concret... The agent of Sergino Dest has denied that the Ajax ...

Dest set to sign for Barcelona... According to Veronica Inside, Ajax right-back Sergino Dest is on ...

KNVB win court case against De... De Graafschap and Cambuur will remain in the Keuken Kampioen ...

Anderlecht hoping to keep Sand... According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Anderlecht are hoping to extend ...

AZ and Ajax competing for Barc... Ajax and AZ Alkmaar are both interested in signing Barcelona ...

Minister: KNVB could start foo... The Minister of Medical Care and Sport in the Netherlands ...