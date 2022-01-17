Ajax striker Danilo is being linked with a move to English Championship side Hull City.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After the return of Brian Brobbey, Danilo has fallen further down the pecking order in Amsterdam, meaning a January departure is becoming more likely.
According to The Daily Mail, the English Championship side Hull City is interested in signing the striker this month. The Tigers are looking for goals as they look to climb away from the relegation zone and they see Danilo as a perfect recruit.
Danilo is out of contract in Amsterdam in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he would be interested in a move to the Championship.
The 22-year-old has made 10 appearances for Ajax this season, scoring four goals. He was with FC Twente last season on loan and scored 17 times for the Tukkers.