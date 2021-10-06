Ajax will be without goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg for the rest of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 39-year-old is suffering from a groin problem and will require surgery which rules him out for the rest of the season.
Stekelenburg only has a contract with Ajax until the end of the season so it is possible that the former Netherlands international has played his final game for the club. However, Stekelenburg is planning to return and a new contract is a possibility.
It is a blow for Ajax with Stekelenburg showing good form for the club when he stepped in last season. He even earned the goalkeeping spot with the Netherlands at the European Championships last summer.
Remko Pasveer will remain as number one for Ajax at the moment with Jay Gorter as back-up. Andre Onana’s ban is close to lifting but it is unclear whether he would get a chance to play for the club again.