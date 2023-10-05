Ajax are still searching for their first win in the Europa League after they came away from AEK Athens with a 1-1 draw.
Maurice Steijn only made one change to his side with Benjamin Tahirovic coming into the midfield in place of the suspended Silvano Vos.
In the opening stages, Ajax posed a threat but Brian Brobbey, Carlos Forbs and Steven Berghuis all failed to net the opening goal. AEK Athens also created chances as the Ajax defence looked unstable.
After 30 minutes, Steven Bergwijn made it 1-0 from the penalty spot after the forward was brought down in the box. Bergwijn had plenty of laser pens pointed at him but he kept his cool.
AEK Athens then took control and the equaliser came after 74 minutes as Domagoj Vida got ahead of Josip Sutalo to head in a cross from Nordin Amrabat.
The hosts then put Ajax under pressure but Jay Gorter kept the score at 1-1 and earned his side a point.
Ajax remains on two points while AEK Athens are now on four. In the group’s other game, Olympique Marseille drew 2-2 with Brighton and Hove Albion.