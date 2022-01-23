Ajax is now sitting top of the Eredivisie after a controversial goal gave them a 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Philips Stadion.
PSV boss Roger Schmidt decided to start with Joey Veerman for the first time in the Eredivisie, while Cody Gakpo, Mario Gotze, and Ritsu Doan were the attack. Ajax named the same eleven that defeated Utrecht last weekend.
A Veerman shot was the only real highlight of the opening stages before Ajax came close in the 27th minute through a Steven Berghuis free-kick. In the 34th minute, Ajax had the lead with Brian Brobbey heading in a Dusan Tadic cross. The striker was injured during the goal and had to be replaced by Danilo.
In the 53rd minute, PSV took advantage of a Jurrien Timber error to equalise as Mario Gotze netted from Veerman’s cross.
Both sides were hoping for the victory but it was Ajax who took the lead in the 74th minute in controversial circumstances. Daley Blind crossed the ball and Noussair Mazraoui lashed an excellent strike into the net. It appeared that the ball had gone out of play before the goal, but referee Danny Makkelie and VAR ruled it as a goal.
Eran Zahavi, Yorbe Vertessen and Bruma all came off the bench for PSV but they could not find the equaliser before the end.
Ajax are now top and two points above PSV Eindhoven.