Silvano Vos believes that Ajax can win the Champions League and the midfielder is also dreaming of a move to Real Madrid.
The 18-year-old is breaking into the Ajax first team this season and has made eleven appearances so far.
Speaking to Ajax Life, Vos outlined his dreams, “I would love to win the Champions League with Ajax and then move to Real Madrid. I think you should always set the bar high, otherwise you start thinking too easily.”
Vos takes inspiration from the 2019 team that reached the semi-finals, “I understand that winning the Champions League with Ajax is very far away in the current situation, but I believe it can happen. The dream season 2018/2019 has strengthened my belief in that. I sat in the stands and got goosebumps during the matches. It was precisely because of those matches that I became even more convinced that I want to win a European prize with this beautiful club.”