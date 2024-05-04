According to De Telegraaf, the race to become Ajax head coach is between Graham Potter and Francesco Farioli.
Ajax have been exploring a possible return to the club for Erik ten Hag, who remains under pressure at Manchester United. However, this has proved to be too difficult for Ajax with Ten Hag determined to continue at the Premier League giants.
According to De Telegraaf, it is now a 50-50 choice between former Chelsea boss Graham Potter and OGC Nice head coach Francesco Farioli. Ajax are set to make a decision in the next week and only if both turn down the role, would other names come into the mix.
The latest reports suggest that negotiations with Potter have been difficult so far due to finances. However, because Ajax have made it clear they also have Farioli as an option, talks can switch if Potter becomes unfeasible.