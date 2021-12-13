Ajax has been drawn against Portuguese side Benfica in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Earlier on Monday, Ajax was drawn against Internazionale but due to a technical fault, the Champions League draw had to be redone. In the second draw, Ajax came out against the Portuguese side Benfica.
Ajax have won all six games in the Champions League so far and they will be feeling confident about getting past the Portuguese side, who knocked PSV out of the competition in the qualifying rounds.
Benfica finished second in their group behind Bayern Munich but ahead of Barcelona.
The first leg takes place in Portugal on the 23rd of February, with the second leg taking place in Amsterdam on the 15th of March.
