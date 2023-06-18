Ajax has reached an agreement to sign Benjamin Tahirovic from AS Roma pending a medical.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 20-year-old is a Bosnian international that has played 11 league games for AS Roma this season under Jose Mourinho.
Ajax will welcome the midfielder after his international duties for a medical and he will then sign a multi-year contract. The fee has not yet been disclosed.
Director of football Sven Mislintat told the club website, “Benjamin is a strong and ball-resistant midfielder. He is a great talent with a great mentality. In a few days he will come to Amsterdam for the medical examination and to finalize the contractual matters with us.”
It is the second summer signing for Ajax after Branco van den Boomen.