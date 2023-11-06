Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham speaks with BBC Radio’s Johnny Cantor to preview Ajax’s Europa League match with Brighton and Hove Albion.
Watch and listen by clicking here, or by pressing play below:
Ajax made it two wins under John van 't Schip ...
Almere City have climbed to ninth in the Eredivisie after ...
Ten-man NEC Nijmegen struck in the final seconds to earn ...
PEC Zwolle put their embarrassing KNVB Cup exit behind them ...
FC Twente battled for a 1-1 draw at Utrecht after ...
Go Ahead Eagles are up to fifth in the Eredivisie ...
Excelsior struck in the 92nd minute to earn a 1-1 ...
Feyenoord were not at their best on Saturday evening but ...
Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Football-Oranje's Michael Statham speaks with BBC Radio's Johnny Cantor to ...
Football-Oranje's Michael Statham and Mike Bell catch up in our ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham speaks with BBC Radio’s Johnny Cantor to preview Ajax’s Europa League match with Brighton and Hove Albion.
Watch and listen by clicking here, or by pressing play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.