According to De Telegraaf, Ajax sees Julian Ward as their top target to become the club’s new technical director.
The 41-year-old is currently a sporting director with Liverpool but has announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.
Ajax now sees Ward as the perfect replacement for Overmars, who left the club following a scandal and is now technical director at Royal Antwerp. De Telegraaf adds that Ward is the top target ahead of Gerry Hamstra and Klaas jan Huntelaar.
Ward has been Sporting Director at Liverpool since the summer and was previously a scout at the club. He has also worked with Manchester City and is said to be an expert on the Brazilian and Portuguese markets.
An attempt was made for Alex Kroes, but he does not want to leave his position as director of International Football Strategy at AZ Alkmaar.