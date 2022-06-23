According to Voetbal International, Ajax are hoping to sign both Brian Brobbey and Joshua Zirkzee this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Sebastien Haller will soon be confirmed as a Borussia Dortmund player, leaving Ajax needing reinforcements in attack.
Ajax’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Steven Bergwijn is widely known, while they are also looking to bring Brian Brobbey back from RB Leipzig.
However, Voetbal International is reporting that Ajax is also hoping to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bayern Munich. The Netherlands U21 international made a big impression on loan with Anderlecht last season, but does not appear to have a future in Munich.
Zirkzee still has a year left on his deal with Bayern Munich, but Ajax are exploring the possibility of signing the 21-year-old.
A Brobbey/Zirkzee combination would do several positive things; revive their career,give Ajax and the national team a much needed pair of strikers for the future.