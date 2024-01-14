Ajax have closed the gap on the top four after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles in Deventer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Go Ahead Eagles have been strong at home this season and they were looking to overtake Ajax in the table. However, John van ‘t Schip’s side began strongly and in the 27th minute, Brian Brobbey slid in a Steven Bergwijn cross to make it 1-0.
Diant Ramaj then managed to keep Go Ahead Eagles out with several saves before Victor Edvardsen eventually made it 1-1 in the 44th minute. Ajax responded immediately as Benjamin Tahirovic struck powerfully.
Joris Kramer headed Go Ahead Eagles level before the hour and shortly afterwards, Ramaj had to make a big save to deny Victor Edvardsen.
The game was relentless as both teams went looking for the lead and in the 72nd minute, Devyne Rensch raced into the box before firing Ajax 3-2 up.
The hosts went looking for the equaliser but Sylla Sow hit the crossbar in the 90th minute and Ajax managed to hold on for the victory.
Ajax sit fifth but now only five points behind AZ Alkmaar, while Go Ahead Eagles is in 7th.