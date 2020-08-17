Ajax are seriously working on bringing Luis Suarez back to the club from Barcelona this summer.
Suarez left Ajax in 2011 but has always spoke of his love of the club and willingness to return before he retires. The 33-year-old is one of the players said to be on his way out of Barcelona this summer, and Ajax are sensing an opportunity.
According to Voetbal International, Marc Overmars has held talks with Barcelona technical director Eric Abidal over a possible deal for the Uruguayan.
The attacker has one year left on his contract at Barcelona, but it is his wages that may end up being a stumbling block for the Amsterdammers.
If Suarez agrees to take a big pay cut then a return to Amsterdam could be on the cards. Suarez scored 111 goals in 159 games for Ajax before he joined Barcelona via Liverpool.