Ajax are now five points behind PSV in the race for a Champions League spot after a 0-0 draw against AZ Alkmaar in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Ajax needed a win to close the gap on PSV, while if AZ came out victorious they would have climbed above the Amsterdammers into third.
Ajax welcomed Mohammed Kudus and Devyne Rensch back into the starting eleven, while AZ were still without Jesper Karlsson.
In the first half, Brian Brobbey got two excellent chances but with both he put his efforts straight at Mathew Ryan. Steven Bergwijn also hit the woodwork twice. AZ also got chances with Tijjani Reijnders getting through on goal, but he was denied by Gerónimo Rulli.
At the break, John Heitinga took of Kudus for Owen Wijndal but Ajax failed to turn their possession into chances in the second half. The best chance of the second half fell to Mayckel Lahdo, but his strike hit the inside of the post and went safe.
The full-time whistle was met with a chorus of whistles and Ajax remains rooted to third and only two points ahead of AZ with three games left.