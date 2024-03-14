Ajax are out of the Conference League after a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa.
Ajax had an uphill task for the second leg after the 1-1 draw in Amsterdam last week and after 25 minutes, Ollie Watkins headed Aston Villa in front.
The striker had to leave the pitch with an injury sustained in a tackle that earned the Villa attacker a yellow card. Ajax also lost centre-back Ahmetcan Kaplan with John van ‘t Schip turning to Chuba Akpom as his replacement.
Ajax struggled to create chances for an equaliser and on the hour mark, Leon Bailey doubled the lead for the home side.
Sivert Mannsverk was then sent off for a second yellow card and Aston Villa eased to victory with Jhon Duran and Moussa Diaby adding further goals.
Ajax’s European hopes are over in brutal fashion and now the club will need to focus on their league form to make sure they qualify for Europe next season.