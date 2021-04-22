Ajax may have to wait until after this weekend to seal the Eredivisie after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Utrecht on Thursday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax went into the game looking for the three points which would leave them only needing a win against AZ Alkmaar on Sunday to seal the Eredivisie title. Erik ten Hag decided to rest Davy Klaassen for the clash with Mohammed Kudus starting.
Utrecht wanted to delay the hosts title party and they made life difficult for Ajax from the start. After 13 minutes, Nicolas Tagliafico brought down Gyrano Kerk and Simon Gustafson made it 1-0 from the penalty spot.
Kerk then had the ball in the net again but this time the offside flag came to Ajax’s rescue. The home side were poor with David Neres and Sébastien Haller having their only chances of the half, but they were denied by goalkeeper Eric Oelschlägel.
After 55 minutes, Ten Hag brought on Klaassen and Antony for Kudus and Neres as Ajax went in search of the equaliser. They thought they had found it when Klaassen netted, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for offside. The images showed that the midfielder was onside, but the goal was rejected.
Edson Álvarez hit the bar with a header, but the Mexican midfielder did net the equaliser in the 69th minute from a Dusan Tadic cross.
Ajax had 20 minutes to find the winner but Utrecht held on to take the point. Ajax now need to beat AZ on Sunday and hope that PSV drop points to Groningen if they are to seal the title. Utrecht are 7th.