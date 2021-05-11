Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions on Tuesday after Manchester United failed to defeat Leicester City.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Manchester City were almost certain to be the champions of England this season, but the title was made official on Tuesday evening.
Manchester United had to beat Leicester City on Tuesday to prevent their rivals from sealing the championship, but a side that featured Donny van de Beek from the start lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City.
For Manchester City it is their fifth Premier League title, but it is a maiden league win for Nathan Ake. The Dutchman’s season has been hampered by injury issues but he has played nine times in the league so far.