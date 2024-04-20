Nathan Ake returned to the Manchester City starting line-up as they defeated Chelsea 1-0 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.
After being left out of the line up for the Champions League second leg exit to Real Madrid in midweek, Nathan Ake returned to the Manchester City starting eleven.
In the first half, Chelsea were the dominant force but they couldn’t take their chances and Manchester City failed to register a shot on target.
After the break, Ake and the City defence looked shaky again but Chelsea could not make them pay. Then, with four minutes left, Bernardo Silva gave Pep Guardiola’s side the lead.
That was enough to see Manchester City progress to the final where they will meet Coventry City or Manchester United.