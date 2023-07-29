Nathan Ake has signed a new contract with Manchester City which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2027.
Ake’s current deal expired in 2025 but he has added another two years to his stay with the Premier League champions.
The Netherlands international told the club website, “This is the best club in the world, I have no doubt about that. I’ve been incredibly proud to be a Manchester City player from day one. I am getting better here every day and I want to continue to develop at this stage of my career. You can do that here.”
Manchester City signed Ake from Bournemouth in 2020 for a fee of €45 million and he made 41 appearances last season. Under Pep Guardiola, Ake has shone as a centre-back and on the left of defence.